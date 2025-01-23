Utah School Districts Respond to Trump’s Deportation Initiatives

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, school districts across the country are trying to alleviate fears of sudden deportations.

Utah is no different with the Salt Lake City School District sending a message home with students stating that no matter the immigration status, all children are welcome in their schools.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah commented on these messages to parents as President Trump takes office through an article written by Aubree B. Jennings.

The main point comes from Trump’s policy change which states that federal immigration authorities will now be allowed to make arrests in sensitive areas, which includes schools and churches.

The Salt Lake City School District said, “We know this is a concern for many in our community and want you to know we are aware of this policy change...Please know that your child – and every child, regardless of immigration status – is welcome in our schools.”

Jennings reported on other school districts sending messages home to parents to provide words of comfort ahead of a potentially large deportation effort.

Jennings wrote, “Granite School District provided ABC4.com with an updated FAQ on immigration policy answering a series of questions about resources, legal issues, and immigration status’ impact on education. The district similarly recommended that parents update their emergency contact information.”

The Ogden School District may have anticipated such an initiative as it passed a resolution in 2017 to prepare for such an occurrence.

Jennings wrote, “The Ogden School District was ahead of the curve as it passed a resolution in 2017 requesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees notify school authorities at least a week before they plan to enter school property. This resolution was reaffirmed on Thursday. The resolution states that the presence of ICE employees ‘could increase anxiety and fear in students, and such disturbance could severely disrupt students’ ability to learn and succeed.’”

Check out Jenning’s full article for more information.