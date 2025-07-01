The state of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday against Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the social media platform is intentionally designed to addict children and expose them to harm.

The 90-page complaint, filed in Utah’s Third Judicial District Court, claims that features within the Snapchat app drive user engagement at the expense of child safety.

Read More Here: Utah Social Media Law On Hold After Persuasive Argument from Tech Groups

State officials say those features have made young people vulnerable to extortion, drug dealers, and sexual predators.

“Snap is aware that its features, which drive engagement, also facilitate child pornography, predatory behavior, and access to dangerous drugs like fentanyl,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also accuses Snap Inc. of violating the Utah Consumer Privacy Act by failing to disclose the data it collects and by not allowing users to opt out of sharing sensitive personal information, such as geolocation or biometric data.

Part of a Broader Legal Push

This marks Utah’s fourth lawsuit in recent years targeting major social media companies. The state currently has two active cases against TikTok, as well as one against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, all centered on alleged harm to youth.

Governor Spencer Cox defended the legal action in a statement Monday: “This lawsuit against Snap is about accountability and about drawing a clear line: The well-being of our children must come before corporate profits. We won’t sit back while tech companies exploit young users.”

The move comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked a Utah law last year that required parental consent and age verification for minors using social media.

That ruling followed a legal challenge from NetChoice, a tech industry group representing companies like Meta, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), which claimed the law violated First Amendment rights.

Snap Responds

In a statement to ABC News, a Snapchat spokesperson defended the company’s safety practices, saying: “Snapchat released safeguards in 2023 to protect teens against unwanted interactions. Now, unable to accept the court’s rejection of the state’s legislation, the Utah Attorney General is resorting to civil litigation as a means to circumvent the court and impose age verification requirements and age-related restrictions in ways that are unconstitutional.”

The legal battle reflects a growing bipartisan consensus among states that stronger oversight is needed to address the impact of social media on children and teens.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker