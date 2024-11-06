Utah&#8217;s Election Results Are In! Here&#8217;s Who Walked Out On Top

Utah’s Election Results Are In! Here’s Who Walked Out On Top

Photo made in Canva.

A rather controversial election is now coming to a close as more people hit the polls in their respective counties, and while many have their eyes on the presidential race with Donald Trump being declared the winner, there are many state and local positions up for grabs as well.  

State Election Results 

*=Incumbent 

Utah Governor and Lieutenant Governor 

Candidates: 

  • *Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson 
  • Tommy Williams and Archie A. Williams III 
  • Brian Smith King and Rebekah Cummings 
  • J. Robert Latham and Barry Evan Short 
  • Tom Tomeny and William Lansing Taylor  

Winners: Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson  

U.S. Senate 

Candidates: 

  • Carlton E. Bowen 
  • John Curtis 
  • Caroline Gleich 

Winner: John Curtis 

U.S. House District 2 

Candidates: 

  • Nathaniel Woodward 
  • Cassie Easley 
  • *Celeste Maloy 
  • Tyler Murset 

Winner: Celeste Maloy 

Attorney General 

Candidates: 

  • Derek Brown 
  • Rudy J. Bautista 
  • W. Andrew Mccullough 
  • Austin Hepworth 
  • Michelle Quist 

Winner: Derek Brown 

State Auditor 

Candidates:  

  • Tina Cannon 
  • Jeffrey L. Ostler 
  • Catherine Voutaz 

Winner: Tina Cannon 

State Treasurer 

Candidates: 

  • Miles Pomeroy 
  • Marlo M. Oaks 
  • Neil A. Hansen 

Winner: Marlo M. Oaks 

State Senate District 27 

Derrin R. Owens 

Uncontested 

State Senate District 29 

Candidates: 

  • Deidra Ritchhart 
  • Don L. Ipson 

Winner: Don L. Ipson 

State House District 72  

Candidates: Joseph Elison  

Uncontested 

State House District 73 

Candidates: Collin W. Jack 

Uncontested 

State House District 74 

Candidates: R. Neil Walter 

Uncontested 

State House District 75 

Candidates:  

  • Walt Brooks 
  • Joshua Dutson 

Winner: Walt Brooks 

State School Board 15 

Candidates: 

  • Joann Brinton 

Uncontested 

County Election Results 

County Commission Seat C 

Candidates: 

  • Adam Snow 
  • Chuck Goode 

Winner: Adam Snow 

County Assessor 

Candidates: 

  • Tom Durrant 

Uncontested 

County Clerk/Auditor 

Candidates: 

  • Ryan Sullivan  

Uncontested 

County Recorder 

Candidates:  

  • Gary L. Christensen 

Uncontested 

County Treasurer 

Candidates: 

  • David A. Whitehead 

Uncontested 

Local School Board District 1 

Candidates: 

  • Larry Meyers 
  • Heidi Gunn 

Winner: Heidi Gunn 

Local School Board District 2 

Candidates:  

  • Craig Seegmiller 

Uncontested 

Local School Board District 3 

Candidates:  

  • Ron Wade 

Uncontested 

More Utah election results can be found by clicking here. 

Starfall Ball 2024 In Cedar City Utah

A close look at Cedar City Starfall Ball 2024 from a book-lovers view. Learn more here:

Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, cedar city, current news, enterprise, Hurricane, iron county, Ivins, kdxu news, kdxu up to the minute news, laverkin, lawmakers, leeds, near me, new harmony, salt lake city, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, Sunrise Stories, toquerville, up to the minute news, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5