Utah’s Election Results Are In! Here’s Who Walked Out On Top
A rather controversial election is now coming to a close as more people hit the polls in their respective counties, and while many have their eyes on the presidential race with Donald Trump being declared the winner, there are many state and local positions up for grabs as well.
State Election Results
*=Incumbent
Utah Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Candidates:
- *Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson
- Tommy Williams and Archie A. Williams III
- Brian Smith King and Rebekah Cummings
- J. Robert Latham and Barry Evan Short
- Tom Tomeny and William Lansing Taylor
Winners: Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson
U.S. Senate
Candidates:
- Carlton E. Bowen
- John Curtis
- Caroline Gleich
Winner: John Curtis
U.S. House District 2
Candidates:
- Nathaniel Woodward
- Cassie Easley
- *Celeste Maloy
- Tyler Murset
Winner: Celeste Maloy
Attorney General
Candidates:
- Derek Brown
- Rudy J. Bautista
- W. Andrew Mccullough
- Austin Hepworth
- Michelle Quist
Winner: Derek Brown
State Auditor
Candidates:
- Tina Cannon
- Jeffrey L. Ostler
- Catherine Voutaz
Winner: Tina Cannon
State Treasurer
Candidates:
- Miles Pomeroy
- Marlo M. Oaks
- Neil A. Hansen
Winner: Marlo M. Oaks
State Senate District 27
Derrin R. Owens
Uncontested
State Senate District 29
Candidates:
- Deidra Ritchhart
- Don L. Ipson
Winner: Don L. Ipson
State House District 72
Candidates: Joseph Elison
Uncontested
State House District 73
Candidates: Collin W. Jack
Uncontested
State House District 74
Candidates: R. Neil Walter
Uncontested
State House District 75
Candidates:
- Walt Brooks
- Joshua Dutson
Winner: Walt Brooks
State School Board 15
Candidates:
- Joann Brinton
Uncontested
County Election Results
County Commission Seat C
Candidates:
- Adam Snow
- Chuck Goode
Winner: Adam Snow
County Assessor
Candidates:
- Tom Durrant
Uncontested
County Clerk/Auditor
Candidates:
- Ryan Sullivan
Uncontested
County Recorder
Candidates:
- Gary L. Christensen
Uncontested
County Treasurer
Candidates:
- David A. Whitehead
Uncontested
Local School Board District 1
Candidates:
- Larry Meyers
- Heidi Gunn
Winner: Heidi Gunn
Local School Board District 2
Candidates:
- Craig Seegmiller
Uncontested
Local School Board District 3
Candidates:
- Ron Wade
Uncontested
More Utah election results can be found by clicking here.
Starfall Ball 2024 In Cedar City Utah
Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera