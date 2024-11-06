Utah’s Election Results Are In! Here’s Who Walked Out On Top

A rather controversial election is now coming to a close as more people hit the polls in their respective counties, and while many have their eyes on the presidential race with Donald Trump being declared the winner, there are many state and local positions up for grabs as well.

State Election Results

*=Incumbent

Utah Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Candidates:

*Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson

Tommy Williams and Archie A. Williams III

Brian Smith King and Rebekah Cummings

J. Robert Latham and Barry Evan Short

Tom Tomeny and William Lansing Taylor

Winners: Spencer Cox and Deidre M. Henderson

U.S. Senate

Candidates:

Carlton E. Bowen

John Curtis

Caroline Gleich

Winner: John Curtis

U.S. House District 2

Candidates:

Nathaniel Woodward

Cassie Easley

*Celeste Maloy

Tyler Murset

Winner: Celeste Maloy

Attorney General

Candidates:

Derek Brown

Rudy J. Bautista

W. Andrew Mccullough

Austin Hepworth

Michelle Quist

Winner: Derek Brown

State Auditor

Candidates:

Tina Cannon

Jeffrey L. Ostler

Catherine Voutaz

Winner: Tina Cannon

State Treasurer

Candidates:

Miles Pomeroy

Marlo M. Oaks

Neil A. Hansen

Winner: Marlo M. Oaks

State Senate District 27

Derrin R. Owens

Uncontested

State Senate District 29

Candidates:

Deidra Ritchhart

Don L. Ipson

Winner: Don L. Ipson

State House District 72

Candidates: Joseph Elison

Uncontested

State House District 73

Candidates: Collin W. Jack

Uncontested

State House District 74

Candidates: R. Neil Walter

Uncontested

State House District 75

Candidates:

Walt Brooks

Joshua Dutson

Winner: Walt Brooks

State School Board 15

Candidates:

Joann Brinton

Uncontested

County Election Results

County Commission Seat C

Candidates:

Adam Snow

Chuck Goode

Winner: Adam Snow

County Assessor

Candidates:

Tom Durrant

Uncontested

County Clerk/Auditor

Candidates:

Ryan Sullivan

Uncontested

County Recorder

Candidates:

Gary L. Christensen

Uncontested

County Treasurer

Candidates:

David A. Whitehead

Uncontested

Local School Board District 1

Candidates:

Larry Meyers

Heidi Gunn

Winner: Heidi Gunn

Local School Board District 2

Candidates:

Craig Seegmiller

Uncontested

Local School Board District 3

Candidates:

Ron Wade

Uncontested

More Utah election results can be found by clicking here.