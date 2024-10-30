Utah’s Fascination With Ghosts And The Mysterious Purple Lady

More than 60 percent of Americans say they believe in ghosts. However, less than half believe in witches.

That's according to a RealClear Opinion Research poll conducted late last year. Either way, if they show up to your door on Halloween night, give them some candy.

In Utah, more than half of residents say they're comfortable in admitting they believe in ghosts or other supernatural beings, but that's where Utahns draw the line.

Witches: less than 25 percent of Utahns believe in them. Vampires: less than 20 percent. Werewolves: less than 10 percent.

But there is one story that seems to have gained traction in the psyche of Utahns.

It's the story of the "Purple Lady."

The tragic story of The Purple Lady is a chilling tale of a distraught young woman who materializes in the women's restroom at the Salt Lake City's Rio Grande Depot. She suddenly appears sitting on the couch in the restroom, startling anyone who happens to be sitting there. Witnesses have also seen her in the depot café. The woman is dressed in a 1900s era purple dress and hat and always appears to be angry. The legend of The Purple Lady tells of a young married couple arguing on the depot platform. The man shouts he no longer loves the woman and tosses his wedding band onto the railroad tracks. In her despair, the woman climbs down onto the track in search of the ring and is run over by an oncoming train. Another version tells of an engaged couple and the woman throwing her engagement ring onto the tracks, but she quickly regrets her hasty reaction and tries to retrieve the cherished ring when she is hit by an oncoming train.

Numerous people have claimed to see The Lady in Purple, including security guards and other depot employees. Many of these reports are at night long after the restaurant has closed. Eyewitnesses claim to hear a woman singing, footfalls, and other shadowy spirits moving about the depot.

