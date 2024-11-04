Utah’s Serious Soda Addiction and Why LDS Members are to Blame

When it comes to the subject of soda, Southern Utah residents could honestly go toe to toe with wine tasters in Italy with the variety of soda joints in St. George alone.

Journey outside of Utah and you’ll have a hard time finding a place completely dedicated to specialty soda concoctions. It’s gotten so ridiculous; you can’t go less than five minutes without running into some kind of drive-thru completely dedicated to soda and sweets.

So why the obsession?

Well, ‘puts on tinfoil hat’ I have a theory. Southern Utah was founded by the Mormon Pioneers in the mid 1800’s (stick with me here). As time progressed, the community of Southern Utah is still dominated by the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Meaning, certain morals are upheld by a majority of St. George and Cedar City in particular.

Alcohol is a no-no. What is such a common part of social life in the majority of the United States doesn’t really exist in a large capacity in Southern Utah. So how does that mean social drinking doesn’t exist in St. George and Cedar City? HAVE YOU READ THE TITLE OF THE ARTICLE???

Southern Utah’s soda scene is the replacement for the need to drink alcohol. The many soda joints offer what can only be described as non-alcoholic cocktails.

I can’t even begin to tell you how many times I’ve heard college girls say, “stop what you’re doing, we’re getting a dirty Dr. Pepper.” I’ve also heard many people from outside Utah say, “stop what you’re doing, let’s go get wasted.” IT’S THE SAME THING!

So, the next time you see a Swig, Fizz, Pop, or one of the many other off-shoots available all-around Southern Utah, recall what I’ve told you today, because there will be at least five more soda places built by the end of the year.