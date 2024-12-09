Victim Identified in 30-year-old Cold Case in Kane County

Authorities in Kane County have made a major breakthrough in a 30-year-old cold case when human remains were found near Big Water, Utah on Feb. 7, 1994.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the development through an article written by Ryan Bittan.

Bittan wrote, “On Feb. 7, 1994, hikers discovered human remains around a quarter-mile south of US-89, near Big Water, Utah. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the case. In cooperation with the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office, police have identified the deceased as James Howard Conklin, born in 1950.”

Authorities have attempted to identify these remains but to no avail. The man was finally identified in 2024 after police sent the forensic evidence to a DNA laboratory in Texas.

Bittan wrote, “The lab was able to successfully develop a DNA extract from the evidence using ‘Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing.’ The lab’s genetic genealogy team then used this DNA extract to build a DNA profile and conduct ‘detailed genealogy research,’ the affidavit states.”

Police conducted a follow-up investigation with newly acquired contact information with potential relatives of the man later identified as Conklin.

Bittan wrote, “Detectives met with the possible son of the victim. They collected his DNA sample and were able to use this sample to compare to the victim’s DNA profile, positively identifying the victim as Conklin. ‘It is believed that Mr. Conklin, died sometime after May of 1988. Just prior to his death, it is believed that Mr. Conklin was homeless and had been seen in the Flagstaff Arizona area,’ the release states, ‘This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Conklin or the circumstances leading up to his death is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2349 or by email at comm@kane.utah.gov.’”