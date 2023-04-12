Warrant Issued In Washington City Hit-and-Run Death

Washington City Police have issued a warrant for Joe Emanuel Hernandez in relation to a hit-and-run that caused a man's death last Thursday night.

On Apr. 6 at about 9:45 p.m., witnesses called police to report that a man was lying in the street in front of Albertson's Grocery Store, unresponsive. There was apparent evidence that the man had been hit by a car, but no vehicle was present at the time.

When police arrived at the location listed as 1050 Red Cliffs Drive (just west of Green Spring Drive), the man was pronounced dead and police began questioning witnesses and canvassing local businesses for possible video of the incident.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Hernandez had allegedly been driving the vehicle and a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday morning.

Hernandez, who hails from West Valley City and is just 20-years-old, has been charged with four different crimes in relation to the case:

Failure to remain at accident involving death -- 3rd degree felony

False or fraudulent insurance claim -- 3rd degree felony

Negligent homicide -- 1st degree misdemeanor

Driving on a denied license -- Class C misdemeanor

The warrant was issued by Utah's Fifth District Court and was signed by Judge Eric C. Ludlow.

Again, Hernandez has not been located or arrested and if you have any information as to his whereabouts you are urged to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515 or Washington County Sheriff's office at 435-656-6500.

Meanwhile, family of the victim of the accident have taken to social media in an effort to raise money for the deceased's Funeral. From Facebook: