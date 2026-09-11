Washington County Restructures Fair Operations, Plans for Future Growth

Washington County Restructures Fair and Venue Operations as Growth Continues

Washington County is moving forward with a major reorganization of how the county fair and several public venues are managed, saying the changes are intended to prepare for future growth while making better use of taxpayer dollars.

Enhancing Management for Future Growth

County leaders announced they are restructuring responsibilities tied to the Washington County Fair, Legacy Park, Dixie Center, Shooting Sports Park and other related venue operations. Officials say the review includes staffing, contracting, facility use, large-scale events and future improvements as the county continues to grow.

Exploring Community-Focused Service Models

A major part of the change will be a new Request for Proposals, or RFP, for fair-related services. The county says the process will allow officials to evaluate outside vendors and service providers while looking for ways to operate more efficiently. Leaders say the goal is to keep the Washington County Fair community-focused while positioning it for future expansion.

A Fond Farewell to Susi LaFaele

The announcement also marks a transition involving longtime fair organizer Susi LaFaele, who has worked for Washington County since October 2019. County officials credited LaFaele with helping grow the fair into a major event for families, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors and visitors.

“Susi has cared deeply about the Washington County Fair and the people it serves. said. We appreciate the work she has done to make the fair a meaningful and memorable experience for our community, and we wish her the very best in her next chapter.” -County Commission Chair Adam Snow

Commitment to Community and Quality Experience

County leaders stressed that the fair itself is not going away. Officials say it will remain a signature community event, with future operational changes focused on responsible growth, fiscal management and maintaining a quality experience for residents and visitors.

Listen Here: County Commissioner Victor Iverson & Sheriff Barry Golding on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

More information about the RFP process and future fair operations is expected as those plans are finalized.