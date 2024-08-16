Aaron Randall has been appointed as the new Justice Court Judge in Washington City.

The Washington City Council voted to confirm this appointment at their City Council Meeting Aug. 14.

The Washington City Justice Court administers class B misdemeanor and infraction crimes, and small claim civil cases that occur within the city boundaries.

Aaron Randall attended Brigham Young University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degrees in International Relations and Korean.

Randall then attended law school at Santa Clara University School of Law in Santa Clara, Cal. Following graduation, he worked as an attorney for one of the largest family law offices in the Bay area, Hoover and Bechtel.

Randall moved with his family to St. George and joined the firm of Hughes and Bursell in June 2002. In November 2005, the firm changed its name to Hughes and Randall, at which time Randall became the managing partner. Since 2016, the firm name has been Thompson, Randall & Mellen.

Randall practices in several areas of the law, including all aspects of estate planning and probate, business formation, real estate litigation and transactions, collections and foreclosures, general civil litigation, and domestic practice, including divorces, prenuptial agreements, child custody and support and other domestic issues.

From 2006 through 2008, Randall served as a board member of the Southern Utah Bar Association and during 2008 served as the President of the Southern Utah Bar Association.

He currently serves on the board of directors for The Learning Center for Families dba Root for Kids, a local non-profit serving the needs of at-risk children between the ages of 0 and 3.

He is also a member of the Community Council for Desert Hills High School and for the past approximately twelve (12) years Aaron has been a Utah High School Wrestling Official.

Aaron and his wife, Amy, have been married for almost 29 years and have five children. Outside of his legal work, he enjoys playing golf, camping, outdoor recreation with his family, and announcing sports at Desert Hills High School.

In appointing Judge Randall, Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli had this to say: “Judge Randall checks all of the boxes consistent with the priorities that I have for our community, namely character, common-sense, and morality. He has the right skill set to manage a modern courtroom in a rapidly growing and evolving city. I have complete confidence that he will serve Washington City and its residents with honor and distinction and I am excited that he has agreed to join our team.”

Randall addressed the city council Wednesday.

"I feel it an honor to be nominated and selected by Mayor Staheli and I look forward to serving the citizens in the community of Washington City to the best of my ability. And that's all I can pledge is the best of what I have and I believe I will be an asset to the city and to the citizens of Washington City," he told them.