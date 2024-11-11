Washington County Employee Dies in Bike Accident Near SR-18

The opening of a paved bike trail near State Route 18 on Friday ended with the death of a Washington County employee.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided a summary of events in a news release provided via their social media.

The WCSO said, “On November 8th, during the official opening of the SR-18 paved bike trail, a Washington County employee, Randy Cronk, was riding a bicycle when he suddenly exited the path and crashed near milepost 22. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and medical crews from Gold Cross, Dammeron Valley Fire, and Diamond Valley Fire responded to the scene.”

There’s no confirmation as to why Cronk veered off the trail. All that’s known is that a head injury is the reported cause of death.

The WCSO said, SR-18 was temporarily closed to land the Intermountain Life Flight helicopter. Medical crews rendered aid to the patient, but he did not survive. Cronk was part of a larger group traveling south on the new bike trail as part of the official opening hosted by the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”

Brittany McMichael, the Director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, provided a statement as well.

McMichael said, “We are shocked and saddened by Randy’s sudden passing today. He was a tremendous person who woke up everyday intent on making our community a better place for all to live, including his significant contributions to this new trail. He will be honored and greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”