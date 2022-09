(Hurricane, UT) -- A Washington County inmate's death on Thursday was due to a medical issue. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby says 39-year-old Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead a half-hour later. Brooksby says her family has been notified and says her death is still under investigation. He added an unknown medical issue was the cause.