Fill your weekend with a Cedar City Tradition and rodeo fun this weekend at the Iron Rangers Arena.

Brought back by Stephen Wade Ram in St. George, the Wendy Wood Memorial Rodeo this Friday and Saturday evenings. The rodeo is meant as a memorial to Cedar City resident Wendy Wood who was in a horse accident. Unfortunately, Wood suffered brain damage becoming disabled, and later passed away.

In support, the city would throw this memorial in Wendy’s honor each year, but it had been discontinued. Stephen Wade Ram General Manager Jay Holcomb decided to bring it back for both the city and the Wood family, he said.

This year's Wendy Wood Memorial Rodeo is special for many reasons but one of the biggest is the line up.

Ky Hamilton holds the title of the #1 Bull Rider in the world. He also has 4th place in the 2022 world standings and has earned over $600,000 during his runs this year. Talk about world-famous coming to YOUR backyard.

Other Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association members may also be there on Saturday night so make sure to head over for some of the world’s BEST cowboys.

There will be other rodeo activities like mutton bustin’ and mini bulls for the kids.

Food options will be available to the public through concession stands and food trucks on both event days.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. but you may want to get there early to beat the crowd. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Adults are $12 and children 5 to 11 are $7.

“It's honestly a pleasure to be able to honor such an amazing family and an amazing, you know, little girl, and to be able to bring the community back together with this rodeo. It's something that we look forward to doing and continuing on here for years to come,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb hopes this event grows and is considering doing a Wood Family Fund to help other disabled children who may need the help.

