Residents in Southern Utah and Nevada may hear distant booming sounds for the next week or so as Nellis Air Force Base conducts exercises as a part of Red Flag 25-1.

The base confirmed the exercises in a statement on their website which states the training operations will continue until Feb. 6.

The website said, “Nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and could remain in the air for up to five hours during this large-scale exercise. There will also be night launches to allow for air crew simulate training during nighttime combat operations.”

Nellis will welcome nearly 2,000 participants from the USAF, joint services, allies and partners.

These Red Flag exercises have been a part of Nellis Air Force Base since 1975 to provide training to military personnel.

The website said, “There are three iterations of Red Flag annually: one U.S. only, one open to FVEY (Five Eyes) participants and another that welcomes an expanded roster of international allies and partners. The training occurs at Nellis AFB on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.”

If you’ve been around Southern Utah or Nevada for a while, then you are probably very familiar with these exercises and the numerous posts on social media saying, “What’s that noise?”

If you have any questions about the Red Flag exercises, feel free to contact the Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs Office by calling 702-652-2719. You can also email a question to 57WG.PA.MediaOps@us.af.mil.