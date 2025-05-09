This Sunday is Mother's Day and it's not too late to get something for the first woman in your life.

Uncommon Goods took a look at what the most common Mother's Day gifts are across the country.

In 13 states (including Utah), a floral bouquet was the most popular gift.

In others, including Massachusetts and New York, it was food or wine (think box of chocolates).

Jewelry was in third place, particularly out West.

Also on the list were gift cards, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

Sher Trinkle of Gifts, Inc., said the old thinking was that gift cards were a cop out when you didn't have any ideas or know what to get for mom.

But more and more moms are embracing the idea of getting a gift card. That way they can go out and get a free dinner at a favorite restaurant or go shopping at a favorite clothing store.

Trinkle does warn of one trap with gift cards.

"Quite often they will be somewhere that Mom doesn't like or has no desire to shop at," she said.

Trinkle said the best way to combat that is to buy a universal gift card -- Visa and American Express sell those -- and then Mom can go to whatever store or restaurant that she wants.

Most of these types of cards can also be used for online shopping and Trinkle said they behave very much like regular credit cards, only with a limit of how much can be spent, depending on how much money the buyer put on the card.

