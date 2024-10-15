When Will Your Ballot Arrive In Utah?

Forty-six states (and the District of Columbia) participate in early/mail-in voting, including Utah.

The law in Utah states that ballots must be mailed out three weeks prior to the election.

That's today.

So citizens all over the state, including right here in Washington County, will start receiving their ballots for the 2024 election in the next couple of days.

And while many "voter integrity" conspiracists hate the idea of mail-in ballots, the law is very clear and it is the rules we must live by.

"If you don't feel confident with mailing your ballot in or you are worried about the postmark date, we have drop boxes all over the county and you can drop your ballot off in person," said Washington County commissioner Adam Snow. "And you can vote in person on election day as well."

Snow also wanted to remind voters that if they elect to mail in their ballots, to do so in a timely manner.

Several voters claimed their votes were not counted during the primary elections, stating they had mailed them in time, but the postmarks were after the deadline.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked Nov. 4 or earlier to be counted in the election. Any ballots postmarked on the Nov. 5 election day will be disregarded.

From vote.utah.gov: "Your mail ballot must be postmarked by the U.S. Post Office the day before Election Day, November 4, 2024 as Election Day is November 5, 2024. (Additionally), you can also drop your ballot off at a drop box location before 8:00 pm on Election Day."

You can also track the status of you ballot by going to this Utah government web page.

The vote.utah.gov website also offers a handy voter information pamphlet with bios on each candidate as well as pertinent dates and times. Get access to that by clicking here.

All Utahns are eligible to vote if they meet these criteria:

You are at least 18 years old on or before the next Nov. 5, 2024

You are a U.S. citizen

You are a Utah resident for at least 30 days immediately before election

You are not currently serving a prison or jail sentence for a felony conviction.

For a quick preview of what the ballot looks like (sample ballot), click here.

