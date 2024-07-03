It’s Coming... And YOU Should DEFINITELY be there!

The Ultimate Sports Bash is happening July 12 & 13 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Come meet and mingle with Utah Jazz legends Bryon Russell & Greg Ostertag. Hey, you can even ask Ostertag about his pet Camel (actually, the big man has not one, but two pet camels because, well, because he can).

Come hang out in the Crimson Collective Ute Zone with A TON of Ute players ready to meet you, AND get registered to win a Ford F150 from Utah360 Athletics!

Rub shoulders with sports superstars like Utah's Cam Rising, NFLer Britain Covey, soccer star Nick Rimando, Trevor Lewis, Aaron ‘Wheelz’ Fotheringham (WCMC) & former BYU quarterback and star Jaren Hall.

We also just added a sports car show!

You don't want to miss this event!

Follow us on social media to keep up to date on all the newly added athletes coming to The Bash.

Just do a search for Ultimate Sports Bash on social media. *For all tickets, autograph signings, photo ops and Bash info, go to: UltimateSportsBash.com that's UltimateSporsBash.com

Listen to 890/92.5 KDXU all next week for free passes to the event.

Andy Griffin and Stockton Myers will be giving away pairs of tickets to this amazing Sports Bash during the KDXU morning show from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Monday and going all week on KDXU.

Presley Tennant From The Voice Gives Free Concert In St. George Park Monday Night

Country music artist Presley Tennant, who rose to stardom following her appearance on Season 16 of NBC’s The Voice, will perform at the Concert in the Park series at Vernon Worthen Park, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is FREE; attendees are encouraged to bring food, chairs and blankets.

Since appearing on The Voice, Tennant has shared the stage with country music stars Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce and Blake Shelton.

“We’re so excited to bring the highly talented Presley Tennant to St. George. She has a unique style and sound that will resonate with our community,” said Peyton Lee, Community Arts Manager for the City of St George. “The fact that we are able to welcome an artist of this magnitude to St. George shows just how much Concert in the Park has grown.”

Tennant melds Western lifestyle and traditional roots with modern energy to create her own unique style of California-Country. Dubbed a “vocal powerhouse” by Taste of Country, Tennant’s music offers a fresh take on country that is fun and relaxing.

“I’m so excited to be heading out to St. George, Utah on July 8 for the Concert In the Park!” Tennant said. “It’s gonna be a great time, and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

In the days leading up to the concert, Tennant will collaborate with City of St. George Instagram page (@stgeorgecityutah) to showcase what it’s like to be a country music star. Be sure to keep an eye out for her IG stories a week before the concert.

