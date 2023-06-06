Win A Trip To Lagoon Courtesy Of KDXU And Findlay Subaru

When people face illness, showing support can make a big difference.

Every three minutes in the U.S., a new patient joins those diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. This can be devastating to children and families in our communities.

As the largest automotive donor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS), Findlay Subaru is proud to provide warmth, love, and relief to those facing cancer. By the end of this year, Subaru and our retailers will have supported nearly 300,000 cancer patients nationwide.

Findlay Subaru and KDXU would like to send a family that has been affected by this by sending this deserving family to Lagoon for a day of fun and relaxation.

We are giving away a package that includes six all-day passes to Lagoon Amusement and Water park as well as a $100 gift card to a deserving family that is nominated by readers and listeners of KDXU.

To enter, simply email your nominees to andrew.griffin@townsquaremedia.com and state the reason why you believe this family deserves this trip package.

KDXU is proud to sponsor this contest with Findlay Subaru and we are excited to give away this trip to a family that deserves a break in life.

"At Findlay Subaru, we believe in supporting those who need it the most and spreading happiness wherever we can."