Woman Declared Dead at Snow Canyon State Park During Heat Wave

Authorities in Washington County declared a woman as dead following a report of distressed hikers at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department released a statement on Facebook summarizing the incident, written by Chief Jaron L. Studley.

Studley said, “On July 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a medical incident at Snow Canyon State Park. Initial information shows that two individuals were suffering from a heat-related incident.”

A team comprised of members from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, state park rangers, and Gold Cross responded to the distress call.

The team located the hikers and transported them to St. George Regional Hospital for heat exhaustion, but the incident wasn’t over yet.

Studley said, “While on the scene, a passerby contacted police and reported that a third individual was unconscious a short distance away. The individual was identified as a 30-year-old female. First responders located the individual, and it was determined that the individual was deceased.”

Studley didn’t explain what killed the woman, but said the case is still under investigation, and that information is limited due to the unusual nature of the incident.

The public safety director then concluded the statement by advising residents to stay hydrated during the sweltering summer heat in Southern Utah.

Studley said, “As temperatures soar, it’s absolutely vital to maintain a regular intake of water, especially when outdoors. Dehydration can lead to serious health issues, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember, your body may still need water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Watch for signs of dehydration, like dizziness or excessive fatigue. Stay safe and well-hydrated.”

