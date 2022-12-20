Man Pleads Guilty To Firing Weapon In Cedar City Store

Brian Jackson

(Cedar City, UT)  --  A man accused of firing a weapon inside a Cedar City grocery store is entering his plea.  Joshua Erickson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment.  He's accused of being in possession of a small-caliber pistol that went off inside the Smith's store on Main Street on Halloween.  His plea agreement says he will be held in abeyance for 18 months.

