Man Pleads Guilty To Firing Weapon In Cedar City Store

(Cedar City, UT) -- A man accused of firing a weapon inside a Cedar City grocery store is entering his plea. Joshua Erickson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment. He's accused of being in possession of a small-caliber pistol that went off inside the Smith's store on Main Street on Halloween. His plea agreement says he will be held in abeyance for 18 months.

