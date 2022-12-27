Driver In Weekend Crash Suspected Of DUI

Driver In Weekend Crash Suspected Of DUI

GummyBone

(St. George, UT)  --  New details are emerging about a weekend crash in St. George.   Authorities say they suspect one driver in a two-vehicle crash was under the influence.  It happened Sunday shortly after seven p.m. at the intersection of East 500 South and 400 East.  Three people were injured, and both vehicles were heavily damaged.

2022 Flops That Deserved Better at the Box Office

These 2022 movies were not blockbusters — but they deserve to be seen by much wider audiences. But it’s not too late to change that.

The Worst Movies of 2022

ScreenCrush’s picks for the 10 worst films released in 2022. Watch them at your own risk.
Filed Under: DUI St. George, injuries
Categories: kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5