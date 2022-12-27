Driver In Weekend Crash Suspected Of DUI
(St. George, UT) -- New details are emerging about a weekend crash in St. George. Authorities say they suspect one driver in a two-vehicle crash was under the influence. It happened Sunday shortly after seven p.m. at the intersection of East 500 South and 400 East. Three people were injured, and both vehicles were heavily damaged.
