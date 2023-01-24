You probably work pretty hard.

Modern society dictates that we put in 40, 50 or even 60 hours a week in our jobs if we're to be considered a valuable employee. Being the first one in the office and the last one out is often revered in the workplace (whether that's right or wrong is a debate for another time).

But if you love your job so much that it's like just going out to play, then being at work long hours is no big deal.

That's why Enzo, Karly and Emma don't mind at all putting in a long week. To the trio of St. George police officers, work is play.

I'm sure by now you know I'm talking about the three police dogs employed by the City of St. George.

And when it's time to go to work, those three can't wait.

"They don't know that it's work, they think it's time to play," said K9 Division Director Joe Watson. "You've got to understand that these are high motor, high energy dogs and they are excited to get out there and do what they've been trained."

Watson joined me this morning on The Andy Griffin Show to talk about the 10 dogs working for our safety throughout Washington County, and in particular the three canines that work for St. George City.

"They work hard and they don't even know it," Watson said. "To them it is just fun."

I wish we all could love our jobs that much.

With each dog there is a mandatory four hours a week of training in each discipline they specialize in. Most dogs have at least two areas they specialize in (narcotic detection, explosive detection, criminal apprehension, etc.), which equates to at least eight hours of training each week to remain certified.

Watson, who used to be a K9 handler officer himself, now supervises the program. He is a big believer in the value of the K9 program.

"It's the only use of force a police officer has that can be recalled," he said. "You can't recall a taser or a bullet, but you can recall a K9."

Watson also was adamant about the most crucial role of a police dog.

"They save lives, of civilians and of police officers," he said. "If I can send my K9 into harms way to help save a human's life, I will be sad, but I will not hesitate to do it."

