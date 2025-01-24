Ditch the stair-stepper and climb some real stairs Saturday in St. George.

Introducing the Dragon’s Tail Stair Climb Challenge, set to test the limits of even the most seasoned athletes. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at the newly finished Stairs at Tech Ridge Saturday morning -- well, actually, all day..

There are two Dragon's Tail challenges:

Sprint Challenge: Kicking off at 9 a.m., this race features heats to determine the fastest climbers. Participants will battle it out for ultimate bragging rights and a special prize.

Endurance Challenge: Starting at 10 a.m. and running until 4 p.m., this grueling test of stamina challenges competitors to complete as many laps of the 333-step staircase as possible. Each lap includes a full descent and ascent, with milestone awards given along the way. Finishers of all 24 laps will have conquered a 5K of stairs.

“With the addition of the Stairs at Tech Ridge, we thought it would be a good idea for St. George Races to get involved and host a fun race,” said Aaron Metler, Recreation Manager of Races and Special Events for the City of St. George. “In addition to that good ‘burn’ you get going up stairs, you can also compete for some prizes.”

Tech Ridge, a mixed-use development drawing innovative tech companies to the former St. George Airport location, paid for and built the stairs to be used as a public amenity.

“Tech Ridge continues to be focused on building our community,” said Isaac Barlow, Managing Partner and Visionary of Tech Ridge. “These stairs bring people together, promote outdoor activity and show what innovative thinking can accomplish.”

The festivities on Jan. 25 begin at 8:45 a.m. with a short ceremony commemorating the staircase.

Hosted by Tech Ridge, Barlow will kick off the event by challenging Brooke Ence, a former top-ranked Crossfit Athlete, to a speed race.

Following the race, participants and spectators alike will enjoy an unforgettable experience against the stunning backdrop of St. George’s breathtaking landscape.

"It's exciting,” said Brad Buhanan, Tech Ridge Director of Community Engagement. “The stairs also connect the newly completed trail from Black Ridge Cove to the Temple Quarry Trail.”

Packet Pickup: Racers can collect their race packets starting at 8 a.m. at the top of the Dragon’s Tail staircase, one hour before the Sprint Challenge begins.

Awards and Recognition: Every participant who completes the first lap will earn a commemorative finisher medal, with milestone charms awarded for additional achievements. The final lap is a timed showdown to determine the Dragon’s Tail King and Queen.

Dragon's Tail Staircase SG City loading...

