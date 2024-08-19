You Can Own A Piece Of Hollywood History

You can own a piece of cinematic history and it's easier than you might think.

Of course the one thing you'll really need: money. And lots of it.

Two stories on the wire today offered up these two items:

Indiana Jones's hat -- The hat worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold for over 600-thousand dollars at auction. The brown felt fedora - specifically made for the 1984 film - sold for 630-thousand dollars in Los Angeles last week. The auction house said the hat was also used during additional photography at producer George Lucas' visual effect facilities, and was worn by Ford's stunt double, who died last year. The Haunted 'Poltergeist' house -- The California home featured in the horror movie classic "Poltergeist" is up for sale. According to the listing, the four-bedroom Simi Valley home is selling for nearly one-point-two million dollars. In case you missed it, the 1982 movie is about a suburban family whose home is haunted by ghosts that abduct their young daughter. The film depicts the house as being built over an old graveyard the owners were never told about. However, the listing promises the house is "definitely not haunted."

If either of those are too rich for your blood, Bonham's Auction House is offering a Jimi Hendrix-used Epiphone acoustic guitar for $209,000, Neil Peart's (from the rock band Rush) drum set from the mid 1970s for $500,000 or the iconic lead statuette of the Maltese Falcon from the legendary movie of the same name from 1941. That little statue will run you about $4 million.

If that's still too much, you can always go over to eBay and grab an Alien Romulus Xenomorph Head movie popcorn bucket. It's only 150 bucks, and then you can watch the No. 1 movie in America in style -- eating popcorn out of an Alien's head!

