You Could Be In Danger If You Bought This Item In Utah

Over seven-thousand cases of apple juice are being recalled.

S Martinelli & Company says some of its apple juice has been contaminated by patulin, a toxic substance created by mold.

The recall affects more than 173-thousand bottles of apple juice distributed across 28 states -- including Utah.

The FDA says exposure to the substance could cause adverse health consequences.

The World Health Organization says patulin is a poisonous substance found in rotting apples and could cause nausea and vomiting.

According to sciencedirect.com, "Patulin is one of the most widely disseminated mycotoxins found in agricultural products.

It is produced by several species of molds including Penicillium, Aspergillus and Byssochlamys. Patulin is a water-soluble, heat-stable mycotoxin, which is also often found in many final products, especially in apples and apple-based products.

Patulin poses many health risks to humans and animals, including mutagenic, teratogenic and carcinogenic effects."

S Martinelli is based in Watsonville, Cal., and issued the voluntary recall on Mar. 18 for more than 7,200 cases of the product, each containing 24 bottles per case.

In a statement to the media, Martnelli wrote, "In 2024, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) routine testing indicated that one lot of 10-ounce Martinelli’s Apple Juice glass bottles (in 4-packs only) produced in December 2023 may contain elevated levels of Patulin, a naturally occurring substance produced by molds that can grow in apples."

"At S. Martinelli & Company, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence, and the health and safety of our customers remains our greatest priority," the company said.

The products in question were sent throughout the U.S. to 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Martinelli said any remaining affected items in inventory have been removed.

The recalled product has a "best by" date of Dec. 5, 2026, and is identified by the UPC number 0 41244 04102 2, located below the product's barcode.

Martinelli said a full refund will be issued if you purchased any of the products.

