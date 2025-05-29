A new study found that stress from work could be affecting your dog at home.

The research shows that dog owners who stress about work-related issues off the clock have pets who also show signs of stress.

For the study, researchers surveyed 85 dog owners to measure job stress and how often they think of work in their free time.

Those owners were asked how stressed they thought their dogs were while tracking behaviors tied to canine stress like whining, pacing and restlessness.

The study concluded that owners with high stress jobs had dogs who showed more stress-related behavior.

The website VCAHospitals.com said knowing how to detect when your dog is under duress is a real key to helping your pet live longer and be happier.

Signs of stress in your dog include:

Yawning, drooling, and licking. Dogs yawn when they are tired or bored, but did you know they also yawn when stressed. Changes in eyes and ears. Like stressed people, stressed dogs may have dilated pupils and blink often. Their ears may be pinned back against their head. Changes in body posture. If a healthy dog with no orthopedic problems shifts their weight to the rear legs or cowers, they may be exhibiting stress. Shedding. Shedding increases when a dog is anxious. Panting. Dogs pant when hot, excited, or stressed. If your dog is panting even though they have not exercised, they may be experiencing stress. Changes in bodily functions. Like people, nervous dogs may experience an increased urgency to urinate or defecate. Hiding or escape behavior. Some tense dogs move behind a trusted person or behind a nearby object. They may even nudge or jump on their person to prompt them to move along. Whining or barking. Vocalization may be intensified when they are under stress. Dogs that are tense may whine or bark to get your attention, or to self-soothe.

Some methods to help your dog cope with stress include relaxing yourself (they can sense it), go to a stress-free space (the backyard?), get the dog back into a routine (food, exercise, etc.) or offer a treat (sometimes that's all it takes).