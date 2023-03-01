(Zion National Park, UT) -- The National Park Service has closed off several climbing routes to as not disturb resting raptor habitats. The following is a list of the climbing routes closed until further notice:

Angels Landing – Hiking route remains open

Cable Mountain

The Great White Throne

Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)

The Sentinel

Mountain of the Sun

North Twin Brother

Tunnel Wall

The East Temple

Mount Spry

The Streaked Wall

Mount Kinesava



All other cliffs will remain open to climbing.

