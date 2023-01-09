(Circleville, UT) -- A 17-year-old boy is in custody in Piute County, after police there say he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old girl there Sunday. The boy, who has not been identified, is now facing aggravated murder charges in Sixth District Juvenile Court, this after a detention hearing was held Monday morning.

Piute County says this all began on Doc Springs Road about four miles north of Circleville when deputies were alerted to a shots fired call. They found the body of a girl shortly after arriving at the scene. That led to the search for a blue Ford Ranger, which authorities located near Glenwood, just after 11:00pm. Police tried stopping the pickup, but the 17-year-old suspect behind the wheel instead took off, leading to a high-speed pursuit that came to an end near Salina.

The boy was taken into custody without incident. Piute County High School is making counselors available to help students and the community that may need someone to talk to.

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below.