Southern Utah Stabbing Leads to More Questions

Authorities in Washington City have identified two persons of interest related to the stabbing of a 47-year-old woman in Southern Utah.

Lt. Kory Klotz from the Washington City Police Department said Mihaela Gabriela Sorescu, 16, and Abigael Paige Flanagan, 17, were the last known individuals to have seen the victim alive at a vacation home in Washington City before her death on March 23.

Klotz made it clear that these two teens aren’t classified as suspects in this case, but investigators would still like to meet with the pair to find out more about the homicide.

A statement from the WCPD said, "The Person(s) of interest are believed to be in California, possibly near the Bellflower area. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please notify Sergeant Carter at jcarter@washingtoncity.org, Detective Lloyd at tlloyed@washingtoncity.org, or dispatch at 435-634-5730, and reference incident number 25Z002501.”

Police say the 47-year-old victim was stabbed around 12 times, and two hours are unaccounted for, which is why they wish to speak to the two teens.

Here’s the original story we published here on KDXU earlier this week.

Original Story

Authorities in Washington County are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning in Washington City.

A press release from the Washington City Police Department detailed the murder including the suspects involved in the crime.

The statement said, “The Washington City Police Department is actively investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old female that occurred at 1209 N Bello Aly in Washington City on March 23, 2025. The victim, who had traveled to Washington City from California, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was found in a vacation rental home in Washington City, where she had been staying for just three days before the incident.”

Investigators have identified two individuals believed to be connected to the case. The victim reportedly knew the individuals and they’re not believed to be considered dangerous. Authorities are still searching for the two people of interest, but their identities haven’t been confirmed.

The statement said, “On the evening of March 23, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah State Crime Lab arrived to support evidence collection and scene processing. Investigators recovered evidence related to the crime, and the Office of the Medical Examiner took custody of the victim’s body. The victim has been transported to the crime lab for an autopsy, which is now underway. Washington City investigators are assisting with this process.”

The victim’s family has been notified of the homicide, and officers are offering their heartfelt condolences during this time of grieving.

The police are expected to provide another update very soon with additional details. Stay tuned to KDXU for an update on this homicide in Washington City.