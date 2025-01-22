Authorities have identified the four suspects accused of killing 17-year-old Kaylee Dutton in Cedar City on Friday, Jan. 17.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the development through an article written by Trevor Myers.

The four male roommates made their first court appearance virtually on Tuesday. Despite the four men being charged in the case, only two of the roommates are being charged with first-degree murder.

Myers wrote, “Michael Edward Hess-Witucki, 23, and Ethan Andrew Galloway, 23, are both facing first-degree felony murder charges, in addition to charges of felony discharge of a firearm and drug possession charges, among others.”

The other two roommates were identified as Matthew D. Sorber-Petrie, 22, and Aldric S. Felipe, 21. These two men were arrested on felony obstruction of justice charges among others.

Myers wrote, “The four suspects were arrested on Saturday, Jan. 18, for their suspected involvement in the case. Sorber-Petrie told officials he was aware that Hess-Witucki and Galloway were planning to use his gun to confront the victim, and allowed them to take it.”

All of the suspects admitted to knowing about the removal of shell casings from Hess-Witucki's vehicle after the murder, hence the obstruction of justice charges.

As for their excuse, the men claimed Dutton was stalking them at their apartment complex. While the teen was seen in the parking lot of the complex, authorities confirmed Dutton was there for reasons unrelated to the four men.

All the suspects involved remain in custody with no possibility of bail, and their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Thank you to Trevor Myers and ABC4 Utah for the extra information. If you’d like to support the Dutton family, a GoFundMe is available for donations.