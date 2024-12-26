19-Year-Old Woman Dies in ATV Accident Near Hildale

A 19-year-old woman died on Monday after an ATV rollover near Hildale left her with fatal injuries.

Authorities say the woman was off-roading with some family near the Utah-Arizona border above Hildale’s Maxwell Park.

The woman suddenly lost control while navigating the area in Jan’s Canyon with three other family members in the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over and left the woman with lethal injuries while the rest of the occupants were left with minor injuries.

The identity of the woman has not been released, but authorities have stated that the family is from Illinois.

More details can be found through this article from the local press in St. George.

Here’s another story that we published last week.

Woman Left in Critical Condition After Crash in St. George

A woman was left in critical condition after a rollover crash on Exit 5 of I-15 in St. George on Sunday.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah provided details on the accident through an article written by Trevor Myers.

Myers wrote, “According to Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-15 near mile marker five when the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.”

Roden said the driver took Exit 5 but went off the road for some unknown reason. She continued through the intersection where she hit a barrier and fell 30 feet down a ravine...landing on its top.

Bystanders helped the woman out of the wreckage and Gold Cross Ambulance transported her to St. George Regional Hospital with critical injuries. Her current condition is unknown.