ALERT: Suspect at Large After Double Homicide in Washington City

A suspect is still at large after a double homicide in Washington City on June 18. Police have identified the suspect at one Collin Bailey is who is transitioning into a woman. They usually go by Mia Bailey. A press release from Lt. Kory Klutz of the Washington City Police Department confirmed some of the details behind the crime.

Klutz said, “On 6/18/2024, at approximately 7:00 PM, Washington City Police were informed of a shots fired incident at 1039 E Chinook Dr in Washington City by the consolidated dispatch center. Washington City Police Officers arrived on scene and entered the residence through the front door. Upon entry into the home, two deceased adults (one female and one male) were located inside from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers on scene attempted life saving efforts on the two victims but efforts were unsuccessful. Upon searching the home further, no other victims and no suspects were located. From the initial investigation, it was apparent a double homicide had occurred.”

Klutz then described the suspect and the vehicle they were last seen driving at the scene of the crime.

Klutz said, “At this time, a single suspect has been identified as Collin Troy Bailey. Collin is a transgender male transitioning to a female and currently goes by the name of Mia Bailey. Further described as a white, 5’10” tall, 130 pounds and brown hair. However, Mia wears wigs and is known to change hairstyle frequently. Mia was seen leaving the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Sol with Utah License Plate U069GF.”

Authorities from both the WCPD and St. George Police Department have advised residents to not approach Bailey as they’re believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bailey should call 911 or contact the WCPD at 435-986-1515.

Please bookmark this article as we’ll continue to update it with the latest information as police continue their investigation.