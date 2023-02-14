Apple Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Posing As Teen To Lure Underage Girl

Apple Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Posing As Teen To Lure Underage Girl

(St George, UT) -- An Apple Valley man is spending time behind bars for posing as a teen online to lure an underage girl.  Forty-one-year-old James Allred has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to charges related to targeting a 14-year-old victim for the purposes of sexual crimes.  Investigators say Allred admitted to traveling to Colorado City, Arizona to meet the girl in person on multiple occasions in April and May of last year, with her still believing he was a teenager.  Court records show he will spend 15 years under supervision after his release from prison.

