We’re dealt cards in life similar to a poker game. More and more of what we can do with said cards are discovered as more of the dealing hand is revealed; However, sometimes those cards can be cruel, and take away life before we know it.

Such is the case of Mindy Lynn Davis Sienkiewicz, a 48-year-old resident of Apple Valley. Mindy was recently diagnosed with stage four terminal lung cancer, and she didn’t find out about it until just recently.

Despite all of what you just read; this is not meant to be a story of despair. This is the story of a small community coming together to support one of their own. This is a story of comradery and hope to help Mindy in her time of need.

To help Mindy with her recent diagnosis, the community of Apple Valley will host a chili cookoff on October 28 at 1 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for Mindy and her family.

Brittany Fischer, friend of Mindy and resident of Apple Valley, organized the event to give even a little bit of joy in this desperate situation. As for why the event is a chili cook off…I mean, it’s chili…don’t you like chili?

Fischer said, “I had gone over and met with her [Mindy] and checked on her. We shed some tears and some hopes and stuff like that, you know, what she wanted to do and what her plan was. I just told her there’s a lot of people that have asked about her once it had kind of rumor milled about what she was going through.”

Fischer believes in the town of Apple Valley, so she knew the community would be up to the task in supporting Mindy.

Fischer said, “I felt that maybe we could bring our town together. Because our town is actually spectacular. It gets a pretty bad rap out here, but believe it or not, the majority of us out here are actually phenomenal people, and so I figured it was a good opportunity.”

Friends of Mindy have also established a GoFundMe page for Mindy on top of the Apple Valley chili cookoff. If you aren’t able to attend the event, you have the option to assist Mindy if you so wish.

Mindy made a statement through the GoFundMe page that said, “At 48 years old, I recently received heart-wrenching news: I've been diagnosed with Advanced Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma, a formidable and fast-acting form of lung cancer that's left me with a terminal prognosis. Normally, I'm not one to ask for help, especially when I can't offer something in return. But today, I find myself compelled to do so.”

Mindy Continued, “Without medical intervention, the doctors have given me a mere two months to share this beautiful planet with all of you. With treatment, perhaps I can extend that time to two years. It's not just about me; it's about the beautiful family I share my life with.”

Those who attend the event will find not just chili, but also baked goods that can be purchased, and the funds will go toward Mindy’s expenses. There will also be raffles that you can participate in which will also go toward helping Mindy.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Little Creek Station, a Chevron located at 1354 N State Street in Apple Valley.