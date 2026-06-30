A Southern Utah community is rallying around two families after a tragic ATV rollover that killed one Parowan girl and seriously injured another.

A benefit dinner, auction and tournament are being held to support the families of 12-year-old Dusty Rose Dalley and 13-year-old Bekah Hale. Dusty died from her injuries after the June 12 side-by-side crash, while Bekah suffered severe burns and has been receiving treatment in a burn unit.

Parowan Strong

The fundraiser is being organized by Parowan Strong, a local group known for stepping up when families in the community face difficult times. The event is scheduled at Valentine Peak Sports Complex in Parowan, with proceeds going directly to the Dalley and Hale families.

Benefit Dinner...and More

The day includes a benefit dinner, softball and baseball tournament, home-run derby, raffles, dunk tank and live music. Organizers said the auction has grown well beyond Parowan, with donated items coming from surrounding communities including Cedar City, Escalante, Milford and Beaver. The Parowan Strong Facebook page has listed several auction and fundraiser items, including Dusty and Bekah shirts, food items, raffle prizes and silent auction packages. One online auction listing also included a Smithfield pork item, and organizers have said more than 200 items are part of the silent auction, with additional items available online.

Jason Aldean Guitar

KDXU’s sister station, Cat Country Utah 94.9, has also reached out to friends in Nashville to help the effort. Country star Jason Aldean is donating a limited-edition autographed guitar to the fundraiser, adding a major item for country music fans who want to support the families.

Broken Bow Records Broken Bow Records

For many in Iron County, the fundraiser is about more than raising money. It is a way to show the Dalley and Hale families that they are not carrying this alone. Organizers say the response has been overwhelming, with friends, neighbors, businesses and surrounding towns all finding ways to help.

More Info...

More information about the auction, online items and ways to support the families can be found on the Parowan Strong Facebook page at facebook.com/parowanstrong.