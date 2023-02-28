(Cedar City, UT) -- Cedar City Police say they've taken a juvenile male suspect into custody after he went to the Canyon View High School parking lot Monday around 12:20pm, pulled out a gun and pointed it at four students. He did not fire and no students were harmed. The juvenile male runs off but returns about an hour later and physically assaults a different student in that parking lot.

According to a press release from the Cedar City Police Department, a search warrant was obtained and through an investigation it was learned the suspect once attended Canyon View High , but is no longer a registered student with the Iron County School District. The juvenile did live in the 100 East block of DL Sargent Drive in Cedar City. Because that was so close to both Canyon View and Fiddler's Elementary, both were placed on lockdown Tuesday while officers tried to find the suspect.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the suspect was arrested at his home, and evidence of the crime(s) was found at the scene. The school lockdowns were quickly lifted. The arrest was a coordinated effort by the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Iron Metro SWAT Team. The suspect has been booked into juvenile detention with multiple charges. Since the suspect is juvenile, his name will not be released.

