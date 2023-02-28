Cedar City Police To Update Camera System

(Cedar City, UT) -- The Cedar City Police Department is about to get an updated camera system. The city council approved a bid last week from LensLock that will cost more than 568-thousand dollars over the span of five years. Reports say it will require officials to make a budget revision. The police department says they have been dealing with issues with their current system. The new system will provide new equipment for officers, their vehicles and interview rooms.

