Canyon View Middle School is on lockdown just one day after Canyon View Highschool also experienced a threat.

According to the Cedar City Police Facebook Page, the high school was on lockdown after a bomb threat on Thursday. Police rushed to the scene with a K-9 unit and the school was cleared. The middle school was also put on lockdown yesterday but on a lighter level.

At 8 a.m. this morning Canyon View Middle School was put on a level two lockdown, Iron County School District Communication and Foundation Coordinator Shauna Lund said.

The level two lockdown means that both outside doors and inside doors are to remain locked and there will be no switching classes until the lockdown is lifted. The Facebook post said a single student was under threat though the authorities have not said in what way or given any more details.

Lund said that the school district is looking into safety policies and re-looks at the current ones after any incident to see what can be improved.

“The lockdowns are drilled all the time for the students and parents,” Lund said.

This allows parents to make sure they are receiving their Remind alerts when this kind of incident happens and gets the children used to the safety policies and measures.

After these incidents, the Iron County School District will once again be looking at safety policies and adjusting as needed.

As of 8:40 a.m. the school is still on lockdown and there have been no updates on the statuses of the students or staff.

Update:

The school is no longer in lockdown as of 9:01 a.m. according to the school districts Facebook page. A SafeUT tip was anonymously posted about a student who had posted a threatening message on social media. Officials have looked into the incident and done a security check. The student involved are being questioned by the police

This is a developing story and will be updated as Information becomes available.