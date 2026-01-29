Rep. Maloy Joins Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy made an appearance on Southern U-Talk with Dale Desmond on KDXU this morning to discuss a host of topics, including the town hall meeting last night, which saw protesters gathered outside the venue. She also addressed what she’s personally doing to avoid a government shutdown on the horizon, the Prop 4 petition, the Northern Corridor & the Graveyard Wash Reservoir. She also talked about being chair of the Western Caucus & how being on the House Appropriations Committee keeps her in the middle of what's going on with the federal budget.

In regard to her town hall meeting in St. George — her first in nearly two years — against a backdrop of heightened national political tensions and constituent frustration. The event, hosted at the St. George Chamber of Commerce and organized by Americans for Prosperity Utah, drew a large crowd and vocal exchanges between Maloy and attendees. Maloy visited with several people waiting outside, who expressed concerns over federal issues such as Medicaid cuts and Constitutional rights, while inside the meeting, Maloy faced pointed questions about “chaos” in Washington and her role in addressing it.



PUSH BACK

Maloy pushed back on the notion that legislative solutions start “at the top,” and emphasized her focus on working through legislation rather than outcomes alone. She also addressed recent national events, including the fatal shooting of an ICU nurse in Minneapolis, calling for a full investigation.