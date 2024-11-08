It's an incredibly complex issue, but a quick summary is this:

Washington County has a traffic issue and an efficient route from I-15 to the West side of the county is sorely needed

For years, Washington County has been setting up its infrastructure for a "Northern Corridor," which would lead traffic through the desert to western locations like Santa Clara and Ivins, a road approved during the Barack Obama administration

An environmental group, Conserve Southwest, has stepped forward to protest the road, which would have used some land (154 acres) in the desert tortoise reserve

In reevaluating the proposal, the Bureau of Land Management ruled Thursday to nix the proposed road and has ordered Washington County and the state to build a "belt route" in place of the current Red Hills Parkway

Washington County, despite pledging 7,000 acres to help relocate desert tortoises, was denied its Northern Corridor plans

Officials for the county, including commissioner Adam Snow, deemed the new "belt route" unbuildable ("There is not enough room for what they propose")

Snow and company vowed the fight is not over -- "We will continue to fight and try to get back what we felt was a really good deal the first time."

Snow said the Northern Corridor is critical and anyone who lives here knows it.

"This decision is a political decision for donors only. These donors want to kill off the road. Growth and transportation is against their mission and I think the people of Washington County need to understand that this is what Conserve Southwest is."

"Now that we have the incoming Trump administration, we'll have a partner again in the Federal Government. We'll make calls and see what we can do to try and undo this horrible political decision."

