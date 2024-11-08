BLM Says Northern Corridor Is Dead; WashCo Officials Say &#8216;Not So Fast&#8217;

BLM Says Northern Corridor Is Dead; WashCo Officials Say ‘Not So Fast’

Canva.com

It's an incredibly complex issue, but a quick summary is this:

  • Washington County has a traffic issue and an efficient route from I-15 to the West side of the county is sorely needed
  • For years, Washington County has been setting up its infrastructure for a "Northern Corridor," which would lead traffic through the desert to western locations like Santa Clara and Ivins, a road approved during the Barack Obama administration
  • An environmental group, Conserve Southwest, has stepped forward to protest the road, which would have used some land (154 acres) in the desert tortoise reserve
  • In reevaluating the proposal, the Bureau of Land Management ruled Thursday to nix the proposed road and has ordered Washington County and the state to build a "belt route" in place of the current Red Hills Parkway
  • Washington County, despite pledging 7,000 acres to help relocate desert tortoises, was denied its Northern Corridor plans
  • Officials for the county, including commissioner Adam Snow, deemed the new "belt route" unbuildable ("There is not enough room for what they propose")
  • Snow and company vowed the fight is not over -- "We will continue to fight and try to get back what we felt was a really good deal the first time."

Snow said the Northern Corridor is critical and anyone who lives here knows it.

"This decision is a political decision for donors only. These donors want to kill off the road. Growth and transportation is against their mission and I think the people of Washington County need to understand that this is what Conserve Southwest is."

"Now that we have the incoming Trump administration, we'll have a partner again in the Federal Government. We'll make calls and see what we can do to try and undo this horrible political decision."

KDXU 890 & 92.5 logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, northern corridor, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5