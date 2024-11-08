BLM Says Northern Corridor Is Dead; WashCo Officials Say ‘Not So Fast’
It's an incredibly complex issue, but a quick summary is this:
- Washington County has a traffic issue and an efficient route from I-15 to the West side of the county is sorely needed
- For years, Washington County has been setting up its infrastructure for a "Northern Corridor," which would lead traffic through the desert to western locations like Santa Clara and Ivins, a road approved during the Barack Obama administration
- An environmental group, Conserve Southwest, has stepped forward to protest the road, which would have used some land (154 acres) in the desert tortoise reserve
- In reevaluating the proposal, the Bureau of Land Management ruled Thursday to nix the proposed road and has ordered Washington County and the state to build a "belt route" in place of the current Red Hills Parkway
- Washington County, despite pledging 7,000 acres to help relocate desert tortoises, was denied its Northern Corridor plans
- Officials for the county, including commissioner Adam Snow, deemed the new "belt route" unbuildable ("There is not enough room for what they propose")
- Snow and company vowed the fight is not over -- "We will continue to fight and try to get back what we felt was a really good deal the first time."
Snow said the Northern Corridor is critical and anyone who lives here knows it.
"This decision is a political decision for donors only. These donors want to kill off the road. Growth and transportation is against their mission and I think the people of Washington County need to understand that this is what Conserve Southwest is."
"Now that we have the incoming Trump administration, we'll have a partner again in the Federal Government. We'll make calls and see what we can do to try and undo this horrible political decision."
