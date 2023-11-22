KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 100

Statewide News – 11/22/23

Maloy Wins Congressional Election

Republican candidate Celeste Maloy is the winner of the special congressional election to replace Former Utah Congressman Chris Stewart.

Maloy finished the November 21 election day with more than 54% of the vote, winning every county save for Salt Lake County which was the only area Democratic candidate Kathleen Riebe had the majority.

Riebe ended the night with 37% of the vote while the rest of the count went toward several third-party candidates.

Mayor Mendenhall Re-Elected in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall garnered the majority of votes in the Utah capital city, giving her another term as the Salt Lake figure head.

Mendenhall ran away with 59% of the vote as of the evening of November 21, well ahead of former mayor Rocky Anderson with 34%.

While Anderson didn’t concede the race, he said it would take a “minor miracle” for the election to turn in his favor.

Online Lehi Retailer Suddenly Shuts Down

An online retail business based in Lehi suddenly shut down with little to no explanation as to why.

Jane.com marketed itself as a destination for supporting women-owned businesses, and was suddenly shut down for maintenance on November 17, but it never came back online.

The governing body of Lehi has received more than 100 reports from residents who haven’t gotten paid for products they sold on the website, causing the police to stop by the corporate office.

When they arrived at the Jane.com office on November 21, they found the facility was locked, and no one was there as far as they could see.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/22/23

Bank Robber on the Run in St. George

An America First Credit Union located inside of the Harmons on 700 South was robbed in St. George during the Thanksgiving shopping rush at about 5:20 p.m.

The man who committed the crime reportedly didn’t show any weapon and managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was reportedly wearing dreads, most likely a wig, and he escaped in an older model of a black Dodge Charger.

The man stands at about six feet, weighs somewhere between 180 to 200 pounds, and appeared to be in his mid to late 50’s.

If you have information on the suspect, please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Holland to Re-Dedicate St. George Temple

Jeffrey R. Holland, the new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will lead the re-dedication of the St. George Temple on December 10.

The dedication is expected to be bittersweet for the 82-year-old apostle since he married his late wife Patricia Holland and more recently sealed her in the St. George Temple.

Patricia Holland unfortunately passed away due to health complications in July that also left Elder Holland bedridden for a time.

St. George City Council Results

Steve Kemp, Jimmie Hughes, and Danielle Larkin are at the top of the St. George City Council election as of 11 p.m. on November 21.

Kemp led the charge with 22.37% of the vote, followed by Hughes with 21.82%, and Larkin with 20.31%.

We have results for many other Southern Utah cities such as Washington, Ivins, and Hurricane in our full article going into all of the statistics.

Other

Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories, will be going on a short break along with the rest of the staff at Townsquare Media Southern Utah in celebration of Thanksgiving. Don’t worry, he will be back full of turkey and mashed potatoes on November 27 with more local news.

Happy Thanksgiving!