Federal Judge Halts UDOT Preliminary Work on Northern Corridor

This week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the UDOT from beginning construction-related activities on the controversial Northern Corridor Highway here in St. George.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of conservation groups, including Conserve Southwest Utah, Advocates for the West, the Center for Biological Diversity, and others, who argue that building a new 4.5-mile highway through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area would cause irreversible harm to the land and the threatened Mojave Desert Tortoise.

Judge Randolph Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed with the plaintiffs that the case is likely to succeed on the merits, and that allowing UDOT to begin ground-disturbing work now could lead to “irreparable harm” to protected habitat. The injunction prohibits any activities on the project that would alter the landscape, although geotechnical surveys that don’t disturb the ground may still proceed.

A Longstanding, Contentious Debate

This latest legal action is just the most recent chapter in a decades-long fight over how Utah balances transportation growth with environmental and cultural preservation. The Northern Corridor proposal was first pursued nearly a decade ago and has been approved, rejected, and reconsidered multiple times by federal agencies. At least eight federal decisions on right-of-way and environmental approvals have been made, with conservation groups repeatedly highlighting violations of the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and other federal laws.

Those opposing the highway emphasize that it would cut through critical desert tortoise habitat, damage iconic red-rock landscapes, and set a concerning precedent for future development on protected lands.

What the Future Holds

Local and state officials defending the project argue it’s crucial to relieve traffic congestion and serve a rapidly growing population in southwestern Utah — but with the court order in place, construction is on hold until the lawsuit is resolved.

Whether this decision signals the end of the Northern Corridor or merely delays it, the outcome will likely shape transportation planning, conservation policy, and land-use debate in Utah for years to come.