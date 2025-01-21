Dozens of travel vendors will be at Black Desert resort Wednesday for the 15th version of the Morris Columbus Travel Expo.

The company has sponsored a travel expo in Salt Lake City for decades, but in the last 15 years most of the vendors headed to Salt Lake City stop first in St. George.

"We're so fortunate to have this event here," said Morris Columbus's Gary Sorensen. "Most travel expos only happen in larger cities, so we feel blessed to have them come here."

The event, which is free to the public, goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and everyone attending will receive a $50 travel voucher to Morris Columbus.

In addition, the company will give away a $1,500 cruise for two aboard Princess Cruise Lines to Mexico or the Caribbean.

"The most delightful aspect of traveling is that it can take any shape you want," said Morris Columbus president Brent Jenson. "We’re here to match you with the right journey and dive into all the details on your behalf. We can help unlock the doors to relaxing resort destinations or assist in crafting an amazing cruise adventure, all while providing expert advice and first-hand experience that will forever change your emotional landscape."

Besides the cruise, other prizes will be awarded including a $250 Morris Columbus Gift Card, a two-night Las Vegas Hotel Stay, a three-night All-Inclusive Cancun Hotel Stay, $1,000 Globus Gift Certificate, a $500 Delta Vacations Gift Certificate, and a $1,000 Viking River or Viking Ocean Gift Certificate.

Also featured will be travel seminars with accompanying slide shows from Holland America, Viking Cruises, Princess Cruises, AmaWaterways, Crystal Cruises, Azamara Cruises, Time Travel Company, Silversea Cruises, Rocky Mountaineer, Morris Murdock Groups Get Away With the Guru Larry Gelwix and CIE Tours.

The Travel Expo is at Black Desert Resort, 1500 E Black Desert Dr. in Ivins.

