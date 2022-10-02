Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Leader Announces 18 New Temples

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build 18 new temples in the coming months and years. President Russell M. Nelson made this announcement Sunday in the final session of the October 2022 general conference

The temples will be built in the following locations:

Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

President Nelson said the temples in the Mexico City area are part of an effort to build houses of the Lord in selected large metropolitan areas where traveling to an existing temple is a significant challenge.

Since becoming the leader of the Church in 2018, President Nelson has announced 118 new temples.