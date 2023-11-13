KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 93

Statewide News – 11/13/23

President M. Russell Ballard Passes Away

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away in the late hours of November 12.

95-year-old M. Russell Ballard became joined the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1985 and became the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in early 2018.

President Ballard had a brief hospital stay on November 12 before being released. The apostle reportedly fulfilled some duties that he was able to do in his condition before passing away at 11:15 p.m. while surrounded by loved ones.

Deadly Ogden Shooting

A deadly shooting occurred in Ogden on November 12, which killed one person, and critically injured another.

The local police reported to 30th Street to investigate the reported shooting which also involved two vehicles. Officers found the deceased man along with the injured.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but their identity hasn’t been released to the public at this time.

Provo Man Charged for Kidnapping and Police Chase

A man from Provo is facing multiple charges following an alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, and the police chase that ensued.

The ex-girlfriend called the authorities while allegedly trapped in the man’s car and gave details on the situation.

Officers began pursuing the 22-year-old man, and the chase briefly stopped as the man released the woman before officers continued the pursuit.

The police were able to catch up to the suspect and arrested him on various charges including aggravated kidnapping, failure to stop, and driving under the influence.

Maloy Leads in Fundraising Against Riebe

Congressional Republican Candidate Celeste Maloy has received more $120,000 in fundraising for her campaign at the beginning of November, and Democratic Candidate Kathleen Riebe has $30,000 in comparison.

Maloy has garnered about $600,000 through her campaign process which began in May. Riebe criticized her opponent for accepting donations from a number of political action committees.

The special election to fill Former Utah Congressman Chris Stewart’s seat is on November 21.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/13/23

Vicious Crash Off Old Highway 91

High speeds and reported impairment were factors in a vicious crash that occurred on November 10 off Old Highway 91 in Washington County.

The vehicle was carrying a male driver and a female passenger as the car rolled over multiple times and injuring those occupying the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on a DUI charge as well as negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily harm. The female passenger is still recovering at St. George Regional Hospital

Injured During a Lawn Mower Race

A person was critically injured during a lawnmower race near Beaver Dam.

Responders were already in the area when a high-speed lawnmower crashed into an unoccupied van on November 11.

The lawnmower operator was flown to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment, and their identity has not been released.

