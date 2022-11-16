Church Offers Support for the Respect for Marriage Act

Church Offers Support for the Respect for Marriage Act

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will support the Respect for Marriage act that's expected to be considered in the US Senate later today. The church issued the following statement:

The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints related to marriage between a man and a woman is well known and will remain unchanged.

We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Filed Under: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Respect for Marriage Act, statement
Categories: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, kdxu news, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5