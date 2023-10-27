KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 82

Statewide News – 10/27/23

Houseboat Fire Spreads at Lake Powell

A large span of houseboat fires occurred in the late hours of October 26 at Lake Powell with multiple house boats being destroyed in the process.

While details are sparce on what actually caused the chain of fires, the flames reportedly started with one houseboat. Said houseboat was then pushed out into the open water to avoid spreading the flames, but the boat unfortunately drifted back to the docks before spreading the already large inferno.

It’s unknown how many boats have been destroyed, but we will update as soon as more information is released.

Missionaries Survive Hurricane Otis

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing relief to those affected by the damages of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Otis is a category five storm that is now the most powerful hurricane in Mexico in the past 50 years.

The church also confirmed that all missionaries serving in the area have been accounted for and safe.

Orem Temple Tours Begin Today

Public open house tours for the new Orem Temple begin today as the January dedication date approaches.

The free tours will run through December, and you don’t need to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to attend.

The construction of the 70,000 square foot temple began in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/27/23

Cook Off and Fundraiser for Terminal Cancer Patient

A chili cook off and fundraiser for a terminal cancer patient in Apple Valley will take place tomorrow, October 28, to fight against time.

Mindy Lynn Davis Sienkiewicz was recently diagnosed with stage 4 terminal lung cancer, and reportedly only has two months left in her life.

The cook off and fundraiser is meant to raise money for Mindy and her family, and you can help if you wish to do so.

The fundraiser will start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Little Creek Chevron at 1354 State Street in Apple Valley, and you can donate to Mindy’s GoFundMe page as well. More details on Mindy’s battle against cancer can be found in our full article.

Here Comes the Sheep! Cedar Livestock Festival Starts

The Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival starts today in Cedar City and will continue into October 28.

Highlights include tractor pulls, cowboy poetry, a rodeo, country music, and arguably the biggest highlight, the sheep parade on the morning of October 28.

More than a thousand sheep will strut their stuff down Main Street in Cedar City. Most events are hosted by the locals, and admission is free.

St. George Home Expo Starts Today

Home improvement buffs take note, the St. George Fall Home Expo starts today at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George.

Attendees can find the latest home trends while meeting with local and national vendors, and it’s all free to attend.

The expo runs from noon to 8 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow, October 28.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton lost a brother to a drug overdose in 2014, and his family misses him dearly. One of the ways Stockton’s family honors his brother is to celebrate his life on October 28, which was his birthday. This year, the Myers family will hold a Harry Potter themed party for his brother, since he was absolutely obsessed with the Wizarding World.

Miss you bro.

Happy Friday!