It’s official, Congressional Candidate Colby Jenkins has called for a recount of the June 25 primary election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

Jenkins has been running against Incumbent Celeste Maloy in an extremely close election. So much so, Maloy is only ahead of Jenkins by 214 votes according to the official canvass.

Jenkins announced his intentions for the recount on social media.

Jenkins said, “We have formally requested a recount...we sent the below request just earlier: Honorable Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, In accordance with Utah Code 20A-4-401, I hereby file a request for a recount in the 2024 Republican Primary Election for the office of the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 2. In requesting this recount, we seek confirmation that our watchers be granted meaningful access, from no further than six feet away, to perform all the allowed duties listed in section 20A-3a-801(4); including, but not limited to, observation of the opening and inspection of a manual ballot and the signature verification process as is required by the reexamination of all uncounted ballots to ensure compliance with Chapter 3a, Part 4, Disposition of Ballots described in 20A-4-401(5)(b)(iii). Respectfully, Colby Jenkins”

Maloy responded to the call for a recount, saying she was confident it wasn’t going to change the results. Maloy has been serving as the replacement for Congressman Chris Stewart since his resignation in 2023.

