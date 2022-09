(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The price of a gallon of regular gas drops a nickel statewide over the last week. Triple-A says the average cost in Utah for a gallon of regular is four-dollars-and-22-cents today. The national average is three-68. To fill up on regular will cost about four-30 in Logan, four-15 in Ogden, four-10-a-gallon in Provo and four-16 in Salt Lake City.