How Will Utahans Be Effected By the Conflict in Iran?

Over the weekend, U.S. and allied strikes in Iran escalated into a broader regional conflict, disrupting energy flows and global transport routes. One of the most immediate effects has been a sharp jump in oil and gas prices worldwide as markets price in supply risks from the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for roughly 20% of global crude and LNG exports. Brent crude has climbed significantly, and analysts warn prices could rise further if the conflict persists.

GAS PRICES IN UTAH

For people here in Utah, this global shock could show up most directly at the gas pump. Utah drivers may soon see higher per-gallon costs as crude prices feed through to U.S. gasoline markets. Historically, every significant increase in oil costs tends to raise pump prices within a week or two.

TRAVEL ISSUES?

Travel could also feel impact. Airlines and global carriers are navigating around closed or restricted Middle Eastern airspace, leading to delays and potentially higher ticket prices this spring, especially for international flights connecting through Europe or Asia. We know there are no direct flights from SGU, but connecting flights from Las Vegas and SLC could be affected.

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES?

Supply chains for goods that move by sea or air may slow as shipping reroutes to avoid conflict zones and insurance costs rise. Higher freight rates and slower deliveries can ripple into higher prices for electronics, furniture, and other imported goods, even in Utah’s stores.

ECONOMIC EFFECTS

Longer term, broader economic effects, like inflationary pressure or financial market volatility, could also affect household budgets and business costs, depending on how sustained the conflict becomes.

UTAH'S REP. MIKE KENNEDY WEIGHS IN

Utah’s congressional delegation has been vocal about the situation in Iran. In particular, Rep. Mike Kennedy has said he supports current U.S. military actions but stressed the need for congressional oversight to ensure the United States does not become entangled in a “long-term protracted conflict.” He emphasized that while he believes national security must be protected, it is equally important that Congress plays a role in determining the scope and duration of U.S. involvement so that it doesn’t extend into an open-ended war with costly consequences at home and abroad.