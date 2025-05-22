Breathe it in. Ah, a little fresh air.

Just take a deep, cleansing ... *cough-cough* ... breath.

OK, that may have been a little bit dusty, but no big deal, right?

Well, as it turns out, it might be.

Valley fever

It's not a new sickness, but it is making a comeback and it's called Valley fever.

Valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus.

This fungus lives in the soil and dirt of certain areas, including the southwestern United States -- yep, Washington County.

Read More Here: Yes, Utah, This Disease Will Actually Kill You

When these spores are breathed in, they can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild flu-like illness to pneumonia

Health experts are sounding the alarm that Valley fever is making a comeback -- and it can be deadly (if left untreated).

With Washington County’s rapid growth and large-scale construction, that risk is growing -- especially for construction workers, many of whom may not have health insurance.

Onset of Valley Fever

It usually starts with mild flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue) but quickly progresses to more severe symptoms like pneumonia or even the spread of infection to other parts of the body.

How Do I Know

To check for Valley fever, healthcare providers use a combination of physical exams, blood tests, imaging tests, and potentially skin tests or biopsies.

Blood tests are the most common method to diagnose Valley fever, looking for antibodies to the Coccidioides fungus.

The Cure

Generally speaking, antifungal medications are used to treat Valley fever.

Because the symptoms can mirror influenza or other more common aliments, many cases of Valley fever go undiagnosed, but that could lead to far more serious complications like pneumonia.

Health officials are warning citizens about the fungus, but also urging developers to try and keep dust down at new build sites.

That brings in another issue. One of the few ways to control it is by spraying soil with water -- something already in short supply in southern Utah.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back